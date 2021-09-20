How to best prove you’re vaccinated against COVID-19

Officials say it’s a good idea to keep a record or a copy of your COVID-19 vaccine card.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As more local organizations implement policies that involve proof of COVID-19 vaccination, patrons may be left wondering how to best prove their vaccination status.

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County said there’s one simple way to provide that information.

“Currently, showing your vaccine card should be the best proof of vaccine,” said John Steele, public information specialist for PHDMC.

This comes after Miami Valley staple, Dayton Live, decided to implement a new policy that will require proof of a negative COVID test, or of vaccination before entering their facilities.

John Johnson, facility director at the Dayton Masonic Center, said some organizations that rent the facility have begun requiring visitors to show proof of vaccination as well. He added management is also “reviewing whether we will implement a policy that requires the proof of vaccination for all events in the building.”

Currently, Dayton Live is allowing patrons to present proof of vaccination in a number of ways — both in physical form, as well as in a variety of electronic methods. However, with some individuals across the country presenting illegitimate vaccine cards, organizations may want to keep their eyes open for discrepancies.

“Identifying fake vaccination cards can be a challenge,” Steele said.

However, he said there is a way to tell who has truly been vaccinated and who has not.

“Ohio has a database that shows name of recipient, vaccine type and date given, that is available to registered vaccine providers to double-check vaccination status.”

Even with a valid vaccine card, some people who have gotten the jab can still face challenges getting into venues if they have misplaced their information.

“If you lose your card, you should contact the place where you were vaccinated and request a new card,” Steele said.

To reduce the chance of inaccuracies, organizations like Dayton Live have implemented a policy that states “self-reported vaccination records that are not verified by a health care provider cannot be accepted.”

They said one of the best ways to prove vaccination is to “take a photo of your vaccination card and matching photo ID together for quicker verification.”

Steele added those who eventually plan to prove that they got boosters should also be careful not to laminate their card, as healthcare providers may struggle to document updates on the material.

Dayton Masonic Center has yet to determine if and how they will process verification of vaccine cards.