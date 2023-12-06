COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – Time Magazine has named Grammy-winning artist Taylor Swift as the 2023 Person of the Year.

The magazine’s short list Swift was chosen from this year also included The Hollywood Strikers, Chinese President Xi Jinping, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, The Trump Prosecutors, Barbie, Russian President Vladimir Putin, King Charles III of the United Kingdom, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

The Time Magazine Person of the Year first began in 1927, then as “Man of the Year,” with pilot and military officer Charles Lindbergh earning the inaugural title. Since then, numerous world leaders, innovators, political and advocacy groups, even computers and Planet Earth itself, have received the “of the Year” title from Time Magazine.

Of those individually named by themselves or representing a group, two were born in the Buckeye State. They are:

James A. Lovell (Captain, USN, ret.) received the Person of the Year distinction in 1968 along side his fellow astronauts and Apollo 8 crew members, William A. Anders (Maj. Gen., USAF Reserve, ret.) and the late Colonel Frank Borman. Lovell was born in Cleveland, Ohio on March 25, 1928, according to NASA.

The six-day Apollo 8 mission between Dec. 21 and Dec. 27, 1968 was the maiden voyage to the moon. However, the mission did not land on the moon’s surface.

Lovell once held the record for time in space with 715 hours and five minutes. He also became the first person to travel to the moon twice after the Apollo 13 mission in 1970. During his career in the US Navy, Lovel logged more than 7,000 hours flight time, according to NASA.

CNN founder Ted Turner was named Time Magazine’s Man of the Year in 1991. Turner was born Robert Edward Turner, III, in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Nov. 19, 1938.

According to his website, Turner started in the television business in 1970 after acquiring an independent TV station in Atlanta, Georgia. He then started the TBS Superstation and purchased the Atlanta Braves in 1976. He launched CNN, the first 24-hour global news network, in 1980. He has also begun and taken part in numerous other organizations, and made philanthropic contributions.

In 1990, he launched the Turner Foundation, which focuses on climate protection, improving air and water quality, and environmental health.

Groups:

Ohioans could also be considered as parts of the following groups selected for person of the year.

The American fighting-man (1950)

The Inheritor (1966) – (aka, the Baby Boom generation)

The Middle Americans (1969)

American Women (1975)

The American Soldier (2003)

You (2006)