DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you’re a teen looking for a summer job, now may be the perfect time.

Government data shows about 34 percent of American teens between the ages of 16 and 19 had jobs in April, which is up from 30 percent in 2019.

Hourly pay is also up for teens, as wages in some industries, such as restaurants and retail, rose about 5 percent in April.

Additionally, laws in some states are shifting to provide teens with more hours at their jobs and the ability to do what was previously restricted.

In New Jersey, 16- and 17-year-olds can now work up to 50 hours a week during the summer, and Iowa now allows 16- and 17-year-olds to serve alcohol in bars and restaurants.

What do Ohio laws have to say about teens working?

Ohio law states that no 14- or 15-year-old can work for more than 40 hours a week when school is not in session, except for special circumstances such as a work-study program, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

There is no official limit for the number of hours that a 16- or 17-year-old can work each week when school is not in session in Ohio.

Minors who are 16 and 17 do not need a work permit for a summer job and do not have the same restrictions on hours.

However, the state’s break requirements — 30 minutes after five consecutive hours of work — are still in effect during the summer, according to Ohio’s Bureau of Wage & Hour Administration.

The state of Ohio’s minor labor laws can be read in full here.