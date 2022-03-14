COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Former Ohio House of Representatives Speaker Larry Householder will go on trial next January.

Householder is accused of leading a $60 million bribery scheme that was secretly funded by Akron-based First Energy to pass a $1 billion bailout of two Ohio nuclear plants, otherwise known as House Bill 6.

Householder, who was indicted in July 2020, has pleaded not guilty.

Two other defendants in the case — longtime Householder political advisor Jeffrey Longstreth and lobbyist Juan Cespedes — pled guilty in October 2020 to racketeering conspiracy charges.

The fourth defendant in the case, former Republican Party state chairman Matt Borges, continues to maintain his innocence.

The fifth person charged in the case, lobbyist Neil Clark, died by suicide in March 2021.

FirstEnergy agreed to pay a $230 million fine in connection with the scandal.

Householder was first removed from the Speaker seat in July 2020, and then expelled from the House in June 2021 after winning an uncontested reelection in 2020. He has continued to say he is innocent of all charges.

Once Householder’s trial begins, it is expected to last approximately six weeks, according to a January court conference.