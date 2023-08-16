YELLOW CREEK TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A house exploded in Yellow Creek Township in southern Columbiana County Tuesday night.

Firefighters from Highlandtown, Wellsville, West Point and Liverpool Township were called to the 500 block of Wells Hollow Road around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Highlandtown Volunteer Fire Chief Jeremiah Cole said there were three different 911 calls made. One of them reported an explosion, while the other two callers said that they saw a large fire.

Cole said three people inside the house were taken to East Liverpool City Hospital before they were taken to Pittsburgh hospitals. A man suffered severe burns, and a woman had several broken bones and a broken pelvis. Cole also said a 14-year-old girl had a broken pelvis.

Cole said neighbors pulled the man from the basement and the woman from a window. The 14-year-old girl was thrown from the house and found in the yard, the chief said.

The fire was put out around 3 a.m. Crews had to use water haulers to put out the fire.

Cole said that the house is leveled and there is a large amount of debris in the field.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.