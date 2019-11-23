Body found in Dayton home connected to case of missing Mansfield couple

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A body was recovered Friday night at a Dayton home in connection with the case of a missing Mansfield couple, police say.

Kyla Hayton, 20, was reported missing on November 18 by her family. According to police, she was last heard from Saturday and was believed to be with her boyfriend, 28-year-old Todd A. Burkhart.

The couple is believed to have been traveling to Columbus and Dayton. Their vehicle was found abandoned on Wednesday with no evidence to indicate where they may have gone.

The identity of the remains has not yet been released.

Our partners at WJW report that a tip call to check for a phone at an abandoned house in the 1100 block of Wildwood Avenue led Dayton Police to the scene.

Dayton homicide detectives arrived at the home around 5:40 pm and cleared out around 9 pm.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.