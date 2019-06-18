Disaster declaration issued for counties impacted by storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio has received federal assistance for residents of 10 counties impacted by tornadoes, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and landslides.

DeWine’s news release says Republican President Donald Trump issued a disaster declaration Tuesday to help individuals and businesses after 21 tornadoes touched down in Auglaize, Darke, Greene, Hocking, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Muskingum, Perry, and Pickaway counties. The tornadoes touched down during severe storms May 27 and May 28.

Just received word from @FEMA that Auglaize, Darke, Greene, Hocking, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Muskingum, Perry, and Pickaway counties are eligible for Individual Assistance Program and all areas in the state are eligible Hazard Mitigation. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 18, 2019

A preliminary damage assessment the first week of June by federal and state agencies identified 942 homes and buildings either destroyed or significantly damaged. The assessment found 837 other homes and buildings received minor damage or were slightly affected.

The declaration allows possible low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration and opens up other assistance programs.

DeWine thanked President Donald Trump as well as senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown for their assistance in getting federal assistance for those impacted by the storm damage.

Brown and Portman vowed to continue to help Ohio residents who continue to recover from the widespread damage.

“As communities across Ohio continue working to recover from the devastation left behind by last month’s tornadoes, Sen. Portman and I will continue working with FEMA and the state of Ohio to make sure these critical resources get to Ohioans quickly,” said Brown. “Having seen the damage up close and talked to the families in need, Sen. Portman and I know how important these federal resources are to Ohio.”

Portman thanked President Trum and FEMA for quickly approving federal aid for victims of the storm damage.

“I want to thank FEMA and the Trump administration for swiftly approving this much-needed emergency declaration,” said Portman. “After the tornadoes touched down, I toured some of the damage firsthand and met with first responders and families who are impacted by this tragedy. The damage is unbelievable. I will continue to work with Governor DeWine, Senator Brown and the administration to ensure our communities get the assistance they need.”