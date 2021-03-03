Home stuck in construction zone on I-77; ODOT plans to remove

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A home has been abandoned in a construction zone on I-77, the Ohio Department of Transportation confirmed.

ODOT, reportedly working with the contractor and mobile home company, has now announced plans to safely remove the home tomorrow between 3:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. Authorities are shutting down the highway’s left lane about a half mile south of SR 800 at that time, and drivers are asked to take an alternative route.

Right now, drivers moving through this area are still able to use the left lane of I-77, ODOT confirmed.

Officials said the house got stuck because it was too big of a load to fit through the area. The moving company reportedly did not comply with the permit processing directions to not drive through the construction zone.

Canton police said they cited the 72-year-old driver who had been hauling the home with a maximum size violation as well as a permit violation.