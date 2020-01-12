High winds cause damage, power outages throughout Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Heavy rains and strong winds were a factor throughout the day Saturday in the Miami Valley, prompting tornado warnings, causing power outages and damages.

Tornado warnings were issued for Champaign and Miami counties late Saturday night which were later cancelled.

Wind gusts were reported anywhere from 47 mph in Dayton to 83 mph at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Damage was widespread, including in Troy, where photos and videos captured building damage. Bricks were seen on the sidewalks and in the street. According to Troy Fire, there was significant damage to seven businesses in the downtown area, as well a several homes in the city.

Haley Simon recorded a video of the damage in Troy and posted it to Facebook.

Tree damage has also been reported. No injuries have been reported from any damage.