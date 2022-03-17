COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – An online portal has been set up to help people in Ohio who may have money owed to them track it down.

The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Unclaimed Funds has more than $3 billion in unclaimed money and property.

If some of it is yours, you can claim it on the website.

First, go to their website here.

You can put in your name to see if you have any unclaimed funds.

If an account matches your information, you can then generate a claim form to upload documents directly to the portal.

“They can either scan the documents with a scanner that they have at home and upload it, or they can use their phone and do the same thing,” said Akil Hardy, superintendent for the Division of Unclaimed Funds. “All you have to do is take a picture of the document and then upload it.”

Most formats are accepted if the pictures are clear, the state says.

“The more efficient we are with our processes, the more claims we have the bandwidth to process,” said Hardy. “That’s what makes this new option great. We can process Ohioans’ claims quicker, which is always the goal, and it will create a better customer experience for our claimants, eliminating an extra layer of paper and mail.”

Once your claim is submitted, you can track the progress with your claim number.