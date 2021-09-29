Here’s a list of the top haunted attractions in the U.S.; Ohio home to 4

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Haunted Attraction Association made its list of top haunts across the country and four of them call Ohio their home.

In order to qualify, attractions must be a member of HAA and meet a list of 10 criteria relating back to the mission of HAA which is to “protect, promote, and educate (the) worldwide network of Haunted Attractions, Vendors, Artists, and Enthusiasts.”

These attractions in Ohio meet that criteria and made the list:

Factory of Terror in Canton – Located inside an abandoned 150,000 sq. ft. aluminum foundry in Canton, it has 6 escape rooms and totals over a mile in length. It’s been awarded the Guinness World Record 3 times as the Longest Indoor Haunted Attraction in the world.

Akron Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory in Akron – Three-floors take you on a journey through the librarian’s scariest stories and past a team of scientists working to contain a vile of virus that transforms its victims into a horde of tortured creatures.

Ghostly Manor in Sandusky – Ghosts lurk in every corner as you wander through this “old mansion.” Recommended for ages 10 and up.

Spooky Ranch in Columbia Station – It started as the Famous Haunted Hayride through the Forest of Fear. Hollywood high-tech scenes, pyrotechnics and 30-ft tall animated creatures combine humor with surprises.

“The safety of our guests is the number one priority,” says former HAA President John Eslich. “The certification is a symbol of excellence that honors those attractions that are making strides above and beyond to focus on the safety and education of their employees, while developing a world-class haunting experience for guests.”