Here comes the bride! Toledo woman takes the big leap, literally

(WNWO/NBC News) — Bride Amy Chu made a one-of-a-kind walk down the aisle before saying “I do” Friday.

Chu rappelled 250 feet down the side of Toledo’s Promedica Plaza to her waiting groom below.

The stunt was part of the “Over The Edge For Victory” event, an annual rappelling event that raises funds to benefit cancer patients and survivors.

Chu said beforehand she is afraid of heights, but she’s passionate about the Victory Center and its mission, so she’s facing that fear.

Both the bride and groom lost their dads to cancer.

The idea to get married at the bottom came from her mom.