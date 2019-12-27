Helicopters, dogs search for Ohio boy who went missing last week

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WCMH — The search continues for a 14-year-old Ohio boy who disappeared a week ago and who police believe may have run away from home.

Investigators looking for Harley Dilly scoured about 150 acres near his home in Port Clinton on Thursday with help from K-9 teams and helicopters. State and federal investigators are assisting the local authorities.

The police chief says the teen sometimes spends a night away from home if he gets upset, and it’s possible he hasn’t returned home because he believes he’s in trouble.

Rewards totaling $4,000 are being offered for information leading to his safe return.

Police are planning daily 3 p.m. media briefings until he is found.