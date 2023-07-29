6:13PM UPDATE: Both directions of I-70 in Springfield have reopened, according to the OHGO.gov website.

5:50PM UPDATE: The eastbound lanes of I-70 have been reopened, according to the state’s OHGO.gov website. The westbound lanes remain closed.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — All lanes of I-70 are closed in Springfield because of a helicopter crash.

According to the Springfield Post of OSP, troopers received a call to respond near mile marker 57 on I-70 at 12:12 p.m. At this time, there is no time on when the highway could reopen.

Dispatchers tell 2 NEWS the east and westbound lanes of the interstate are closed. OHGO reported delays of over 1 hour Saturday at 12:45 p.m.

The helicopter landed “well into the cornfield,” Springfield OSP Post Sgt. James Bryder said.

2 NEWS reached out to the FAA and received a statement. The information in the statement is only preliminary, since the investigation is ongoing.

“A Bell 206 helicopter crashed after hitting a power line near Springfield, Ohio, around 2:45 p.m. local time Saturday, July 29,” the FAA said. “Only the pilot was on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates.”

If you are traveling through Springfield, you may want to reroute and take side streets to save some time.