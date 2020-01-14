Heavy winds knock down Southeast Ohio church’s steeple

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WOWK) – Update – January 13, 2020: According to Pastor Josh Lawson, the Evangelical United Church of Christ in Portsmouth, Ohio looks to be damaged mostly on the exterior of the building.

After the high-speed winds on Saturday toppled the church’s steeple, the aftermath damage has left holes in the roof directly over the sanctuary.

There is currently no word yet on whether or not the sanctuary has sustained water damage. The cleanup efforts will take place within the next couple of days.

The intersection of Washington Street and 5th Avenue is still closed while engineers check that the building is structurally sound.

Original: Saturday evening’s storms left a mark on the city of Portsmouth, Ohio.

The steeple from the Evangelical United Church of Christ on Washington Street collapsed due to high winds.

The city has closed a portion of Washington Street because the damaged building has been declared unsafe. The street will remain closed until emergency crews clean up the area.