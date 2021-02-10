Hearing set for Ohio nonprofit’s bribery scheme guilty plea

FILE – In this Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, file photo, Republican Ohio state Rep. Larry Householder, sits at the head of a legislative session as Speaker of the House, in Columbus. A plea agreement filed Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, shows that Generation Now Inc. has agreed to plead guilty to a racketeering count. Authorities say Generation Now was used by former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others also indicted on racketeering charges as a conduit for FirstEnergy Corp. to secretly fund a $60 million bribery scheme. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge has scheduled a hearing for the guilty plea by a nonprofit accused of funneling payments for an alleged $60 million Ohio bribery scheme.

Federal investigators say Generation Now Inc. illegally channeled energy company payments to win legislative approval for the bailout of two aging nuclear power plants.

Cincinnati federal Judge Timothy Black has scheduled the plea hearing for Feb. 19.

A court filing shows Generation Now Inc. has agreed to plead guilty to a racketeering count, allow the seizure of nearly $1.5 million from two bank accounts and accept a sentence of five years’ probation.

