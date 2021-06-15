Healthcare workers testify against Ohio’s vaccine choice bill

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Dozens of Ohio doctors are weighing in on a controversial bill grabbing national attention.

Opponents testified Tuesday against a proposed vaccine choice measure in the Ohio General Assembly.

Tuesday’s hearing was the fourth for House Bill 248. Last week, several supporters of the measure generated buzz and drew sharp criticism.

Now, mostly healthcare leaders voiced their thoughts on why vaccines are critical protection.

Among other things, the Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act would prevent employers from requiring workers to get vaccinated and to require schools to notify parents about all opportunities to exempt their children from shots.

Some lawmakers explain the bill is about drawing a line between civil liberties and public health.

Almost 200 people have submitted testimony against the bill, and Tuesday, dozens voiced their concerns in-person at a House Health Committee hearing.

Some of those testifying spent time debunking last week’s claims about the COVID-19 vaccine and 5G towers magnetizing patients.

Many of the healthcare leaders explained requiring workers to get vaccinated is about protecting patient and the public.

“When you sign on to work in a healthcare environment, I think you give up a little bit of that liberty,” said Akron Children’s Hospital’s Dr. John Crow. “If the safest thing for my patients and the patients across the state of Ohio are that you get vaccinated. I think that’s part of signing on.”

Right now, many employers offer vaccine exemptions for medical and religious reasons, and many are not able to ask about vaccination status.