COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is proud to sponsor the third annual HBCU Classic For Columbus College Basketball All-Star Game and Celebrity Extravaganza.

A news conference took place Tuesday morning to announce plans, events and give a chance for sponsors to speak about the 2024 All-Star Game that is set to take place on April 20 at the Schottenstein Center. Among the new editions to the Classic will be a “monumental community aspect.” Honda was announced as a new sponsor for the Classic for Columbus.

Among the speakers at Tuesday’s event were NBC4’s Kerry Charles, Congresswoman Joyce Beatty and former Columbus mayor Michael Coleman. View the full conference below:

The mission is to promote education, economic development and diversity while raising funds for scholarships and institutions of higher learning. Each of the previous Classic for Columbus games featured top players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) against dynamic players from universities throughout Ohio. The organization has awarded over $670,000 to scholarships and HBCUs

For more information on the Classic for Columbus, including tickets which go on sale Friday, click here.