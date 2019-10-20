Haunted Ohio car wash scares hundreds opening weekend

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 500 vehicles have gone through the tunnel at a haunted car wash this weekend in Brunswick, Ohio for a spooky experience while their cars were washed.

Opening night for the Rainforest Car Wash’s first-ever haunted car wash was Friday, Oct. 18.

Haunted wash night one! Thank you to everyone who came out, we had an incredible turnout. Can’t wait to do it all again tomorrow at 6pm! Posted by Rainforest Car Wash on Friday, October 18, 2019

And already, the car wash made national news.

The northeast Ohio car wash was featured this weekend on CNN and numerous stations all over the country.

“We are very surprised by the reaction, it’s been amazing,” District Manager Anthony Bencivenni said.

Clowns can be found throughout the car wash tunnel.

Typically we have at least 10 people working the wash, he said.

Four to five people are inside the tunnel and four or five people are outside working the line and pay stations.

The haunted car wash will be open next weekend from 9 – 11 p.m. on Oct. 25 and from 6 – 11 p.m. on Oct. 26.

Each wash will cost $20.