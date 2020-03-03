Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office looking for man accused of sexually assaulting girl, 5

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl last July.

The sheriff’s office said an arrest warrant on indictment has been issued for Ronald L. Wolters, 51, of Buffalo, Ohio.

An investigation was started in July 2019 into an alleged sexual assault of a then-5-year-old girl.

The warrant for Wolters’ arrest was issued following a presentation to a recent grand jury, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office served a search warrant on the home, and with the permission of Wolters’ wife, searched his residence, the sheriff’s office said. Wolters was not at the home, and it was believed that he was in northern Ohio.

Sheriff’s deputies were able to speak to Wolters via telephone, at which point Wolters allegedly said he would turn himself in to the Guernsey County Jail. However, the sheriff’s department said he has yet to do so.

Anyone with information on Wolters’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office at 740-439-4455.