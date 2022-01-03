COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As children head back to school, politicians are debating whether or not they should be required to wear a mask in Ohio

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said there are no plans for a school mask mandate and is calling on parents and school officials to make the decision. Other Republican candidates are taking the stance that no one, not the state or local school boards, should tell parents what to do.

Democratic candidates said they support mask requirements in schools to keep the buildings open. Health care leaders have shared a similar recommendation, saying masks keep kids and others safe.

“To keep children in school, we also need teachers, and we need bus drivers, and we need food service workers and we need people to clean the schools,” said Nationwide Children’s Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rustin Morse. “We need those adults.”

The debate won’t end any time soon: 2022 is a gubernatorial election year for the state.