DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The family of Aiden Clark has seen an outpouring of community support in the past two weeks.

The Clark family has released a statement through a family friend about the support they’ve received since their son’s death in a Clark County school bus crash last Tuesday.

They say in part, “We are grateful for the thoughts and prayers directed to our family in this very difficult time. The show of support over the last several days — especially from those who knew our son — has been especially heartwarming. Words cannot describe the heartache and emptiness that we feel knowing he is no longer with us. The past days have been extremely difficult for our family…We appreciate your cooperation while we cope with this tragedy in the coming days and weeks. Thank you for your understanding and for the care and love you have shown and continue to show to our family.”

The family has also asked for privacy as they grieve the loss of their son.