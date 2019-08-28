Grandmother charged in Pike Co. killings may have bond revoked

WAVERLY, Ohio — A grandmother charged in connection with the Pike County murders is in court on Wednesday to find out if a judge will revoke her bond after prosecutors accused her of having conversations with her daughter, Angela Wagner, by phone.

Newcomb is facing forgery, obstructing justice and perjury charges.

When Newcomb was granted bond, Pike County Judge Randy Deering said she wasn’t allowed to have any contact with the four Wagners charged in the Rhoden family murders.

“The court considers violation of a bail order a very serious matter. It can result in revocation of bond and the defendant spending the time between now and her trial date in jail,” Deering said.

Newcomb was released from Pike County Jail after posting a $50,000 pond in November 2018.

Newcomb has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of obstructing justice and perjury.