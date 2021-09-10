Governor orders flags lowered, moment of silence in honor of 9/11 victims

Ohio News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, September 11, in honor of those killed in the terrorist attacks 20 years ago.

The order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Saturday.

Governor DeWine is also asking that all Ohio citizens observe a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. Saturday, which is the time the hijacked American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Download Governor DeWine’s official order here.

Download

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Woman searching for people who drove to Denver with her dad on 9/11 after Ohio flight was grounded

Retired firefighter remembers days spend at "Ground Zero"

President Biden announces vaccine requirement

Columbus City Schools encourages vaccines, not mandating like Los Angeles

Mask mandate goes into effect

9/11: 20 years later, Man searches for brother in aftermath

More Local News