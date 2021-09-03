Governor introduces grant program to end Ohio’s ‘digital divide’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine is launching a grant program designed to bring high-speed internet to underserved areas of Ohio.

DeWine announced the formation of the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant on Friday, and said the program will begin accepting online applications beginning Monday, Sept. 6.

The program will award $250 million to internet service providers throughout the state; the companies will then use the money to build high-speed broadband networks.

According to a release, the projects will bring underserved areas up to speed with service access of at least 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload.

Governor DeWine said the program is designed to end what he called the “digital divide” in Ohio.

“Connecting our rural and underserved areas with reliable internet service will help bring these communities up to speed with the rest of the state and will be a driving force for economic growth,” DeWine said.

The grants are expected to help some one million Ohioans who currently lack access to broadband internet.

Internet Service Providers can apply online from Sept. 6, 2021, until Nov. 8, 2021, at 5 p.m. More information can be found at Broadband.Ohio.Gov