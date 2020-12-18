Gov. Mike DeWine delays more executions amidst drug shortage

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed three more death row inmates’ 2021 executions as the state’s unofficial death penalty moratorium continues.

The announcement comes days after the governor said lethal injection is no longer an option in Ohio.

The Republican governor’s warrants of reprieve were issued Friday for condemned prisoners Elwood Jones, Gregory Lott and Archie Dixon. Jones’ execution was moved to Dec. 6, 2023. Lott’s execution was moved to Feb. 15, 2024. And Dixon’s was moved from to April 17, 2024.

DeWine also issued reprieves in September, June and April.

