Gov. DeWine to talk with Ohio college leaders about anti-hazing initiative

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be delivering remarks with leaders of state public universities as they announce a new initiative targeting hazing.
DeWine and the Inter-University Council of Ohio Council of Presidents are scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m., Monday, at the Ohio Statehouse, to talk about public universities’ commitment to zero-tolerance for hazing.
DeWine will be joined by:
- Bruce Johnson, president and CEO, Inter-University Council of Ohio Council of Presidents
- Rodney K. Rogers, Ph.D., president, Bowling Green State University
- Gregory Crawford, Ph.D., president, Miami University
- Kristina M. Johnson, Ph.D., president, The Ohio State University
- Shari and Cory Foltz, parents of Stone Foltz
You can watch the news conference here on NBC4i.com.