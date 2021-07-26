Gov. DeWine to talk with Ohio college leaders about anti-hazing initiative

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be delivering remarks with leaders of state public universities as they announce a new initiative targeting hazing.

DeWine and the Inter-University Council of Ohio Council of Presidents are scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m., Monday, at the Ohio Statehouse, to talk about public universities’ commitment to zero-tolerance for hazing.

DeWine will be joined by:

Bruce Johnson, president and CEO, Inter-University Council of Ohio Council of Presidents

Rodney K. Rogers, Ph.D., president, Bowling Green State University

Gregory Crawford, Ph.D., president, Miami University

Kristina M. Johnson, Ph.D., president, The Ohio State University

Shari and Cory Foltz, parents of Stone Foltz

You can watch the news conference here on NBC4i.com.