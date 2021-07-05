Gov. DeWine to sign Collin’s Law, Ohio’s anti-hazing bill, Tuesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to sign Senate Bill 126, also known as Collin’s Law, at a ceremony Tuesday morning.

Collin’s Law, also known as Ohio’s Anti-Hazing Act, will increase criminal penalties for hazing, including for forced consumption of alcohol or drugs. It also widens the scope of who can be punished for participating in or permitting hazing.

In addition to harsher penalties, Collin’s Law would come with a transparency piece. Every six months, organizations will have to report any student conduct violations they’ve had, allowing students and families to see those reports.

The bill was passed by the Ohio General Assembly in late June.

The bill is named for Collin Wiant, who died in a hazing incident in 2018 while a pledge at the Sigma Pi fraternity at Ohio University.

DeWine will be joined at the ceremony by Wiant’s parents, Kathleen and Wade Wiant, as well as Shari and Cory Foltz, parents of Stone Foltz.

Foltz, a 20-year-old from Delaware, Ohio, was a sophomore at Bowling Green. He died on March 4 after an alleged hazing incident at the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

The signing is scheduled to happen at 10 a.m. Tuesday.