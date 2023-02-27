(WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine suffered a leg injury in East Palestine Tuesday.

The injury happened on the stairs at the First Church of Christ in East Palestine. He was in the village with state and federal officials in the aftermath of the Feb. 3 train derailment.

His office confirmed Monday morning reports from the Columbus Dispatch that an injury above his left ankle will require him to wear a boot for the next few weeks.

DeWine was visiting a health assessment clinic, which was opened at the church to provide nurses, mental health specialists and toxicologists to help residents who have medical questions or concerns related to the derailment.

Officials Tuesday also gave an update on the clean-up work at the site of the Norfolk Southern train derailment. During a press conference, officials mainly spoke about accountability from Norfolk Southern.