Gov. DeWine signing order for new Ohio Traffic Safety Council

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During his Tuesday briefing, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he will be signing a new executive order creating an Ohio Traffic Safety Council.

DeWine said the council will be led by the Ohio Department of Public Safety, and will be composed of representatives of several state agencies, as well as outside groups including law enforcement, mothers against drunk drivers and several others.

“The role of this groups is to coordinate and monitor all statewide traffic safety initiatives, analyze the results, analyze the trends, and advise my office on innovative ways to create safer roads through the four Es of traffic safety: education, enforcement, engineering and emergency responses,” said DeWine.

DeWine said he created the council after an increase of traffic fatalities in the state this year.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Colonel Richard Fambro joined DeWine Tuesday and said the council will help curb several traffic issues including speeding, distracted driving, and impaired driving.

DeWine also announced the OSHP Aviation team will be conducting air checks for crash causing actions in construction zones after an increase of collisions in those areas.