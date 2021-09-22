Gov. DeWine announces expansion of Ohio to Work initiative

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine has announced the Ohio to Work initiative is expanding throughout the state.

DeWine, along with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and JobsOhio President J.P. Nauseef announced Wednesday that the initiative will be expanding into Columbus, Toledo, Cincinnati, Dayton, and the Mahoning Valley.

The Ohio to Work initiative originally launched in Cleveland in 2020, as a pilot program to help anyone searching for employment with career opportunities that increase income and improve quality of life.

“The program has since reached several thousand job seekers across the state, providing pathways to in-demand jobs through personalized career coaching, accelerated training options, local employer connections, career tools, and more,” a release from the governor’s office reads.

“The Ohio To Work initiative helps employers access a skilled and highly-trained workforce while providing job seekers access to well-paying, long-lasting careers,” said DeWine. “By expanding this innovative, partnerships-based program, we’ll be able to give more Ohioans access to the tools and supports they need to find meaningful employment and support Ohio’s rapid and equitable economic resurgence.”

Led by JobsOhio, Ohio’s private economic development corporation, Ohio To Work currently has more than 70 employers who hire job seekers.

Job seekers can connect with Ohio To Work partners by visiting ohiotowork.com.

Employers looking to reach out to workers can learn more at ohiotowork.com/employers/.