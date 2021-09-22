Gov. DeWine announces expansion of Ohio to Work initiative

Ohio News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE- (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine has announced the Ohio to Work initiative is expanding throughout the state.  

DeWine, along with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and JobsOhio President J.P. Nauseef announced Wednesday that the initiative will be expanding into Columbus, Toledo, Cincinnati, Dayton, and the Mahoning Valley. 

The Ohio to Work initiative originally launched in Cleveland in 2020, as a pilot program to help anyone searching for employment with career opportunities that increase income and improve quality of life. 

“The program has since reached several thousand job seekers across the state, providing pathways to in-demand jobs through personalized career coaching, accelerated training options, local employer connections, career tools, and more,” a release from the governor’s office reads.

“The Ohio To Work initiative helps employers access a skilled and highly-trained workforce while providing job seekers access to well-paying, long-lasting careers,” said DeWine. “By expanding this innovative, partnerships-based program, we’ll be able to give more Ohioans access to the tools and supports they need to find meaningful employment and support Ohio’s rapid and equitable economic resurgence.”

Led by JobsOhio, Ohio’s private economic development corporation, Ohio To Work currently has more than 70 employers who hire job seekers. 

Job seekers can connect with Ohio To Work partners by visiting ohiotowork.com. 

Employers looking to reach out to workers can learn more at ohiotowork.com/employers/.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Westland High School fight

Ohio BCI investigating after officer fires weapon in west Columbus

Italian Village school asking public's help after break-ins, vandalism

One dead in crash in west Columbus

Columbus man pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

Doctor, DeWine say COVID-19 cases among younger people spiking due to variant, vaccine hesitancy

More Local News