GOP state Sen. Matt Dolan exploring U.S. Senate run in Ohio

FILE—In this file photo from June 8, 2021, Ohio Senate Finance Chairman Matt Dolan, a Republican from Chagrin Falls, talks about the state’s $75 billion budget in Columbus, Ohio. Dolan launched a listening tour Monday to explore a bid for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat, casting himself as a pragmatic conservative who can be tough without adopting the vitriolic tone of some of his Trump-aligned rivals. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican state Sen. Matt Dolan has announced a listening tour to explore a bid for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat.

The 56-year-old casts himself as a tough but pragmatic politician in the tradition of exiting GOP Sen. Rob Portman and the late astronaut and Democratic Sen. John Glenn.

Dolan said he would be statesmanlike in his pursuit of Ohio’s best economic and safety interests in Washington. That appeared to draw a contrast with other Republican Senate contenders vying for ex-President Donald Trump’s backing.

Dolan’s family owns the Cleveland Indians.

He anticipates deciding whether to run in six or seven weeks.

Dolan would be entering an already crowded Republican primary, with author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance, businessman Mike Gibbons, former state treasurer Josh Mandel, businessman Bernie Moreno, and former Republican state party chair Jane Timken among the candidates seeking to replace Portman.

The current Republican Senator said he would not seek reelection in 2022.

