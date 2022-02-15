COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Speaker of the House Bob Cupp said the state’s Redistricting Commission will meet Wednesday and Thursday in an attempt to pass state legislative maps.

The Ohio Supreme Court set a Thursday deadline for the commission to present new maps to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose; those maps then need to be presented to the court by 9 a.m. Friday.

This will be the commission’s third attempt to draw bipartisan maps on who will represent Ohioans in both the Ohio House of Representatives and Senate.

Ohio’s political makeup is 54 percent Republican, 46 percent Democratic, according to data released by the state.

The past two sets of maps have both been ruled unconstitutional by the court because they did not follow the political makeup, as ordered by the state constitution.

The last plan rejected by the court would have created 57 Republican-leaning districts for the state’s House, with 42 Democratic-leaning seats. On the Senate side, Republicans would have had a 20-13 advantage of Republican-leaning seats.

Wednesday’s meeting will be the first for the commission since the latest court ruling more than a week ago. Two Democrats on the seven-person commission were pushing for meetings last Friday.

Cupp said as of Tuesday afternoon that the times for the meetings are not yet scheduled, but are in the works.

“The agenda has not been set,” he said. “Obviously, we know what our job is and what the expectations are and we’re trying to find a way to accomplish those things.”

Last week, the Democrats on the commission released their proposed maps; so far, there have been no Republican proposals released.