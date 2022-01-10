Previously aired video: Why prices could be rising at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — The price for a ticket at Cedar Point has gone up in 2022.

Up by $10, that is. It’ll cost thrill ride enthusiasts $85 to enter the gate this summer, according to a spokesperson at the park.

But you might not be stuck paying that price for some summer fun when it opens in May.

The park encourages guests to purchase tickets in advance online where they can get the “best deal” – currently $45 for a single-day ticket. Plus, guests will get through the gate faster when they arrive, the park says.

Gold Passes are currently $135 that’ll give guests unlimited visits to Cedar Point for the season.