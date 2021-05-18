Giant Eagle drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Giant Eagle announced that starting May 24, fully vaccinated customers and employees will no longer be required to wear face masks inside its stores.

“As the number of vaccinated individuals increases and our communities reopen, and considering the CDC’s May 13 guidance regarding mask-wearing, we will no longer require that masks or face coverings be worn by fully vaccinated Team Members and guests in our supermarkets or GetGo locations beginning on Monday, May 24, 2021,” Giant Eagle wrote in a press release.

Giant Eagle said it continues to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccines at all in-store pharmacies.

The grocery chain offers online grocery ordering and curbside pickup for customers who aren’t fully vaccinated or can’t wear a face covering.

The CDC considers a person fully vaccinated two weeks after they’ve received their last dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.