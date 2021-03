CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The Garth Brooks concert, which was set for May, has been rescheduled.

The concert will now take place Sept. 18, instead of May 1. The concert was originally scheduled for June 27, 2020.

All tickets sold will be honored, according to a release from the musician.

This will be Brook’s first time playing at Paul Brown Stadium and the only Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia date on The Stadium Tour.