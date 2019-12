CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH) — If you were hoping to snag a ticket to the Garth Brooks concert in Cincinnati next spring, you’re out of luck.

According to a release, the concert, scheduled for May 16, sold out within 75 minutes of tickets being released.

Tickets were $94.95.

The concert is scheduled to start at 7pm at Paul Brown stadium and is Brooks’ only stop in Ohio, West Virginia, or Kentucky during the tour.