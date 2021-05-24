GALLERY: Cicada photos from around central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Cicadas have arrived in central Ohio and NBC4 viewers are capturing the moment for posterity and sending in their pictures.
We received more than a dozen images of the Brood X insects making their way up trees and plants.
Alex Fasules sent in several pictures with the caption, “A few cicada pics from Orient, OH.”
And after seeing a tree covered with the bugs, Colleen Kent attached a few photos and wrote, “Early this morning, I noticed this on one of the trees in my front yard. I live in far north Columbus (near 270 and Rt 23).”
Take a look at the gallery and scroll down to submit your own photos or videos.