Gallery: Best fall foliage color in years in the tri-state!

by: Joe Fitzwater

Posted: / Updated:

Alisa Elder – Thomas, WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Fall foliage has been nothing short of extraordinary this year in the tri-state, with peak colors being witnessed over the mountains of West Virginia! Even the lowlands are lighting up with beautiful colors as our deciduous trees, including but not limited to oaks, hickories, and maples change over!

Here’s a look at our fall foliage forecast for this week, which includes improving colors in the lowlands. With a frost expected Saturday, that should really enhance those colors!

Send your photos in! We’d love to add them to our gallery, and we’ll throw images on air as well!

  • Alisa Elder – Thomas, WV
  • Audrey Brewer – Mountwood Park
  • Brittni Watson – East Lynn Lake
  • Carol Sharp – Pocahontas County
  • Cathy Darling – Mercer County
  • Cathy Darling – Pocahontas County
  • Charlotte Downs – Calhoun County
  • Charlotte Downs – Roane County
  • Christina Cassella – Summersville
  • David Hinzman – Cheat Mountain
  • David Hinzman – Durban Rocket!
  • Diane Keiffer – Preston County
  • Elizabeth Kingery – Hawks Nest
  • Heather Young – Leivasy
  • Heather Young – Leivasy
  • Jessica Rose – Braxton County
  • Judy Workman – Ripley
  • Karen Wright – McArthur
  • Marcy Myers – Cheat Lake
  • Mary Mullenax – Powell Mountain (Nicholas County)
  • Mary Mullenax – Summersville Lake
  • Mike Rose Via Thevenin – Pocahontas County
  • Mike Rose Via Thevenin – Pocahontas County
  • Monty Dolly – Calhoun County
  • Monty Dolly – Calhoun County
  • Monty Dolly – Calhoun County
  • Monty Dolly – Calhoun County
  • Renee Christian – Greenbrier County
  • Rick Paxton – Cranberry Glades
  • Sahara Stanley – Pendleton Point
  • Sahara Stanley – Pendleton Point
  • Star Buckner – Cranberry Trail
  • Star Buckner – Nicholas County
  • Star Buckner – North Fork Cherry River
  • Steve Hatcher – New River Gorge
  • Virginia Blankenship – Wyoming County
  • Wallace Earnest – Greenbrier County

