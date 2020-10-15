Gallery: Best fall foliage color in years in the tri-state!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Fall foliage has been nothing short of extraordinary this year in the tri-state, with peak colors being witnessed over the mountains of West Virginia! Even the lowlands are lighting up with beautiful colors as our deciduous trees, including but not limited to oaks, hickories, and maples change over!

Here’s a look at our fall foliage forecast for this week, which includes improving colors in the lowlands. With a frost expected Saturday, that should really enhance those colors!

Send your photos in! We’d love to add them to our gallery, and we’ll throw images on air as well!