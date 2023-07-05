DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Clermont County judge has issued a gag order in the trial of a man who is accused of hunting and executing his three children in a shooting last month.

Chad Doerman, 32, was arrested for, and charged with, three counts of aggravated murder on June 29. He also allegedly shot his wife in the hand, injuring her, according to prosecutors.

At Doerman’s pre-trial hearing Wednesday morning, the judge issued the gag order, barring both sides from discussing the case publicly. However, there are some exceptions for the attorneys.

Doerman could receive the death penalty if convicted.