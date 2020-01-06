Fuyao announces expansion, more jobs at Ohio plant

Visitors take a tour during the grand opening of the Fuyao Glass America plant, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Moraine, Ohio. (FILE/AP Photo/John Minchillo)

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — A Chinese automotive glass manufacturer has announced a $46 million investment that will expand its Ohio plant and add 100 jobs.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine joined company officials and China Consul General Huang Ping in making the announcement Monday at the Fuyao Glass America facility in Moraine.

The Republican governor says the company’s investment demonstrates confidence in the people working there.

Fuyao’s project includes investment for research and development and for purchasing equipment to help produce more after-market auto glass.

Fuyao currently has 2,300 employees at its facility in the Dayton suburb of Moraine in southwestern Ohio.