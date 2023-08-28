CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Classes are once again canceled at Northwestern Local Schools as the district mourns an 11-year-old student killed in last week’s school bus crash.

Aiden Clark, 11, will be remembered and celebrated at a funeral service at Fellowship Church in Springfield beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28. A community meal will reportedly follow the service.

Northwestern Local Schools will be closed Monday, according to a Facebook post by the district, so that students and staff can attend the service.

Clark was among the more than 50 children on board a bus when it swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle that had crossed the center line on State Route 41, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The bus then overturned.

Of the 52 children on board the school bus, 23 of them were transported to the hospital either by ambulance or personal means. Northwestern Local Schools reported that all of the hospitalized children have since been released.

Despite the closure, practices and competitions will still take place on Monday evening.