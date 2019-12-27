Friend of Dayton gunman released to house arrest

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the release from jail to house arrest for a 24-year-old friend of the gunman in the Dayton, Ohio, shooting that killed nine people.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Rose ordered electronic monitoring for Ethan Kollie.

He was released from jail Monday after being held since early August.

He faces sentences Feb. 20 after pleading guilty in November to lying on a federal firearms form and possessing a gun while using illegal drugs.

The gun was unrelated to the mass killing, and authorities say there was no indication Kollie was aware of his friend’s plans.

