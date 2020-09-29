Franklin, Delaware counties remain in the top 20 for COVID-19 occurrence

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin and Delaware counties remain in the top 20 in the state for COVID-19 occurrence.

Franklin County was 17th on the list with 110.7 cases per 100,000 people between September 14-27. Franklin County reported 1,457 cases in that time.

Delaware County was 20th with 102.8 cases per 100,000 people, and a total of 215 in the past week.

Here is the full list of all 88 counties by case rate per 100,000 population. These slides will be posted to https://t.co/3lWx4IRScb. pic.twitter.com/GvTFUgHTaQ — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 29, 2020

Pike and Athens counties were also in the top 20.

Pike was third in the state with an occurrence of 212.4 cases per 100,000 and a total of 59 cases.

Athens County was fifth with 191.3 occurrence per 100,000 people, and 125 total.

During his Tuesday briefing, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he would provide more information on county numbers when the state’s latest coronavirus advisory map is released.