Franklin County no longer level 3 in Ohio’s coronavirus alert system

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County is no longer classified as a level 3 in Ohio’s coronavirus alert system.

For the first time since the state began releasing the maps, Franklin County has been moved down to a level 2 (orange) advisory.

Other counties that dropped from red were Clark, Clermont and Trumbull.

The big story this week is that we have 76 counties at the same alert level, which is the smallest movement between levels we have experienced.



Decreasing to Orange

⬇Clark

⬇Clermont

⬇Franklin

⬇Trumbull pic.twitter.com/JTVh7SM3nq — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 27, 2020

According to Gov. Mike DeWine, this is the lowest amount of red counties(6), since the alert system launched.

“The big story this week is that we have 76 counties at the same alert level, which is the smallest movement between levels we have experienced,” said DeWine during this Thursday briefing.

The counties in red are Erie, Lorain, Lucas, Mercer, Montgomery and Preble.