COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)- One year after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol hundreds have been charged but Ohio’s former U.S. Attorney says the investigations are ongoing.

David DeVillers is now a partner at Barnes and Thornburg. Last year, on January 6, 2021, he was serving as the U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of Ohio. He said he remembers turning on the TV that day.

“We started going through the type of laws we would use to charge these people and eventually did,” said DeVillers.



As of now, dozens of Ohioans have been charged with an array of federal crimes. DeVillers says as more evidence comes out and more people cooperate, charges could become more severe and new people may be charged.

“Even if you’re not quite caught on the video, people tend to want to talk to the federal government once they get charged and that’ll happen and I’m sure that’s happening now,” said DeVillers.



DeVillers says prosecuting these crimes has been in some cases assisted by social media posts. There is also a plethora of videos for the FBI to use.

“I’ve seen the videos and worked with the FBI on a case and it’s pretty clear that the vast majority of people saw what was happening and if you’re going in seeing what was happening, you deserve a federal conviction,” said DeVillers.