Former Ohio trooper gets 3-year prison sentence for sex charges

EATON, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio state trooper convicted of sex crimes against several women in the course of his work and against a minor female has been sentenced to three years in prison.

A judge handed down the term Wednesday. But 45-year-old Christopher Ward will not have to go to prison yet due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s not clear when he might start serving his sentence.

Prosecutors had argued at trial that the former state trooper from Eaton used his position of authority to sexually abuse the women.

He was convicted on several counts last December but acquitted of other related allegations.

