Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich to speak at Democratic National Convention

(AP/WCMH) — Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican and frequent Trump critic, is expected to speak at the Democratic National Convention on Joe Biden’s behalf, Monday.

“We are a big party,” said Democratic National Chairman Tom Perez, arguing that a convention lineup that ranges from Sanders, a democratic socialist, to a conservative Republican like former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, still speaks to “common values.”

“I’m an American before I’m anything else,” Kasich told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

Kasich also told Blitzer he isn’t considering switching parties, but the Republican party needs to change.

“If the Republican party doesn’t change, I don’t think it’s going to exist, because we can’t be a party of negative, it has to be a party of growth and opportunity for everybody,” he said.

When talking more broadly, Democratic leaders and activists interviewed ahead of the convention most often mentioned three qualities: the party’s diversity, support of workers and Biden’s reputation for empathy.

“The Democratic Party is a microcosm of the United States of America,” said House Minority Whip Jim Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat whose endorsement of Biden was a turning point in the nominating fight.

Perez called Biden an ideal figure to tie disparate factions together with Trump as the opponent. “Joe Biden is a fundamentally honest and decent person,” he said.

Among many progressives who didn’t want him as nominee, those personal characteristics and the presumption they attract independents and Republicans in the voting booth is enough to warrant support.