Former judge sentenced to life in prison in ex-wife’s stabbing death

CLEVELAND (AP/WCMH) — A former county judge in Cleveland was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years in prison after admitting to fatally stabbing his ex-wife last year, according to WKYC.

Lance Mason was sentenced Thursday in the same courthouse where he once worked.

Mason pleaded guilty in August to aggravated murder and other charges.

He told a visiting judge then that he wanted to take responsibility for his crimes and that he didn’t want his daughter to testify against him.

Prosecutors say Mason killed his ex-wife, 45-year-old Aisha Fraser, in the driveway of a Shaker Heights home after she had dropped off their two daughters last November.

Mason’s sister in a 911 call described how he was covered in blood and pacing inside his home. Mason and a police officer were injured when Mason’s SUV hit the officer’s cruiser near the stabbing scene. Mason tried to flee on foot after the crash.

The former judge was removed from the bench in 2015 after he pleaded guilty to charges related to him striking and biting Fraser inside an SUV while their young daughters watched from the backseat. He served nine months of a two-year sentence.

Mason was hired as an administrator in the city of Cleveland’s Office of Equal Opportunity in August 2017. He was fired after being arrested for Fraser’s slaying.