Former in-house reporter for the Cleveland Browns one of five killed in plane crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJW) — A TV station in New Orleans is mourning the loss of one of their sports reporters.

Officials say Carley McCord, 30, was one of five people killed in a plane crash on Saturday.

According to WDSU, the group was traveling from Layfette to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta to watch LSU play Oklahoma.

She is the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.

“We are devastated by the loss of such an amazing talent and valued member of our WDSU family,” said WDSU President and General Manager Joel Vilmenay. “Carley’s passion for sports journalism and her deep knowledge of Louisiana sports, from high school to the professional ranks, made her an exceptional journalist.

McCord started her broadcast journalism career in Cleveland where she worked as an in-house reporter for the Browns.

She then went on to become a freelance sideline and sports reporter for networks like ESPN3 and WDSU-TV.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Ensminger Jr.